Where can you watch war canoe races and learn to play bone games?

The annual Lummi Stommish features traditional war canoe races, music and other family activities; treat dad to a barbecue and car show at BelleWood Acres or buy him that tool he needs (instead of a tie) at Hardware Sales.
Lummi Stommish Water Festival honors community veterans
The 71st Annual Lummi Nation Stommish Water Festival runs Friday through Sunday at the Stommish Grounds at Gooseberry Point. The schedule: Friday: traditional war canoe races, sla hal (bone) games, carnival, races (at 5 p.m.), with vendors, food and other activities all evening. Saturday: Veterans’ parade at noon (lineup at 11 a.m.); registration for sla hal tournament at noon (closes at 2 p.m.); traditional war canoe races at 10:30 a.m., foot races, carnival, races and music by Blackhawk Singers and the Red River Band with craft and food vendors all day. Sunday: Registration for sla hal tournament at noon (closes at 2 p.m.); the traditional war canoe races begin at 11 a.m., and a repeat of Saturday’s activities. The Stommish Water Festival was first held in 1946 to honor Lummi Veterans returning home from war. Lummi Nation Veterans of World War I and their families welcomed back Lummi soldiers of World War II in a ceremony honoring their service, their bravery, and their commitment to keeping the citizens of our nation and world safe from harm. The festival continues to honor that history and continue to celebrate all of our community’s veterans at this annual event. Info: lumminationstommish.com.
Father’s Day Barbecue on the Farm
BelleWood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian Drive, hosts its annual car show and barbecue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with live music by Lost at Last. In addition to the barbecue, early visitors can enjoy a breakfast buffet from 8-10:30 a.m. Advance buffet tickets ($10.95 adults, $7 kids for the breakfast; $24 adults, $12 for ages 3-10 for the barbecue) are available through bellewoodfarms.com. Or come enjoy the music and the car show for free. To register your car for the car show, go to gearheadswc.com. Registration is $15 and profits local charities including the Whatcom Humane Society, Bellingham Food Bank, Vietnam Veterans and the Washington State Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Info: 360-318-7720.
Big band tunes for Dad
Swing Connection’s next outdoor gig is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the courtyard of Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St., for a special Father’s Day concert. While patrons view colorful art works on walls inside the Lightcatcher, the band will be outside in the courtyard playing popular songs with specific colors in their titles, such as “Red Sails in the Sunset,” the “Pink Panther” theme, “Yellow Bird,” “Green Onions” and “Deep Purple.” There’s dancing space in front of the band. Admission to the courtyard via the Lightcatcher is free, with a suggested donation of $10 for the band’s tip jar. Artifacts, the museum’s cafe, will be open to serve light foods and beverages. Info: 360-656-5037, 360-714-0054, 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
Summer Solstice Art Walk in Fairhaven
An annual summer tradition of community and art in Fairhaven is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the historic south-side district. Wander the Fairhaven Historic District on the longest Friday evening of the year and take in a variety of local art exhibits and demonstrations at many of Fairhaven’s galleries, shops and restaurants. At some locations, meet artists or enjoy refreshments. Look for yellow flags at the entrance of each participating location. Among the highlights: Peter Ali, a self-taught Native flutist who creates his tunes not from written music, but from spiritual improvisation, will play a variety of Native flutes and shares stories about them, as well as stories of his ethnic heritage, at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Next door, at Paper Dreams, a representative from BIJA Organic Direct Trade Chocolates will be on hand giving out samples and educating people about the the company works with women’s cooperatives and small cacao farmers. Info: fairhaven.com.
No tie for Dad
Hardware Sales, 2034 James St., hosts its annual Father’s Day Weekend Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There’s also a nearby James Street Block Party, where attendees can get a free pre-trip safety check from Les Schwab and see demonstrations from reps at Judd & Black Appliance. The free, family-friendly event features food trucks, a kids’ bouncy house and a fun safety event, plus more than 30 vendors at Hardware Sales. Info: 360-734-6140, and on Facebook.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments