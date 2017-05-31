KAPOW transforms the paved parking lot into a paradise pop-up plaza

KAPOW transforms the paved parking lot into a pop-up plaza for art and music, robots land on WWU, tractors parade down Lynden’s Front Street.
KAPOW Pop-Up Plaza
Sustainable Connections will transform The Bellingham Herald building parking lot in the 1100 block of North State Street into a temporary place-making tour de force with the KAPOW Pop-Up Plaza on Friday and Saturday. The 2016 KAPOW Place making competition projects will be brought to life along State Street’s sidewalks, with music and art. From 6-10 p.m. Friday during the monthly Downtown Art Walk, there’ll be a community mural painting; a chance to bid on your favorite door painted by artists Shawn Cass, Gretchen Leggitt, Aaron Brick or Sara Snedecker; shadow theater with Heather Dawn Sparks; music by Tyler Clarke and Yogoman from 8-10 p.m.; juggling with Jules Mcevoy Schaefer; and lots of games and activities.
Start your Saturday at 10 a.m. with morning yoga with Stella Hutson or have the kids sign up for the talent show hosted by Della Moustachella that begins at noon. The community mural painting continues, as well as games, crafts and the showcase of KAPOW winners Bellingham Hops Debut, State of the Solar System, Uuntzbrella and the bioluminescent bike rack until 5 p.m. Food and drink also will be available Friday night at the Plaza and at the Bellingham Farmers Market until 3 p.m. Saturday. Info: 360-647-7093, sustainableconnections.org.
B-I-N-G-O spells summer reading
School will be out for the summer in a couple of weeks, but kids (and grownups, too) can keep reading with B-I-N-G-O reading programs sponsored by Bellingham Public Library and Whatcom County Library System through August, beginning Thursday.
Visit your local library to pick up a bingo card and find out more. Children through age 5 are challenged to complete in activities that get families talking, singing, reading, writing and playing together; kids in grades K through 6 are encouraged to read a variety of books, inspired by suggestions on the bingo card. Once the goal is met, readers can come to the library to get a free book and a mystery coupon from a community sponsor. Students in grades 7 through 12 can pick up a bingo card and set personal goals, using the suggestions on the bingo card to inspire book choices and receive a free book when the goal is met. Even adult participants may enter drawings to win fun reading-related prizes. Special events are scheduled all summer, including craft fairs and games. Keep in mind that library hours may change through the summer. Info: 360-778-7200, bellinghampubliclibrary.org, wcls.org.
Tractors on parade in Lynden
Washington Tractor is the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Farmers Day Parade in Lynden, to celebrate a century of John Deere service in Lynden. The family-oriented parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Front Street between Third and 10th streets. Tractors, tractors and more tractors will lead off the parade that showcases the farm equipment of the past, present and in some cases, the future, along with decorated floats, marching bands, kids on bikes, Scout Troops and 4-H Clubs, cars, trucks and sometimes even boats, and everything in between. The parade is a long-standing tradition honoring the economic and social impact of the agricultural industry on the community. Info: Lynden Chamber of Commerce, lynden.org or 360-354-5995.
Free day at Washington State Parks
Saturday is National Trails Day, and as in all of the ongoing state parks’ ongoing free days, a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. Coming up: June 10 is National Get Outdoors Day; Aug. 25 is National Park Service’s 101st Birthday; Sept. 30 is National Public Lands Day; Nov. 11 is Veterans’ Day and Nov. 24 is autumn day. Note that free days apply only to day use (not overnight stays or rented facilities). A Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by the Washington State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish & Wildlife on these days. National Trails Day is a nationally coordinated event designed to unite all muscle-powered trail activities with the goal of connecting more people to trails, sponsored by American Hiking Society. Each year, on the first Saturday of June, American Hiking Society and the trails community invite Americans of all ages and abilities to explore the more than 200,000 miles of trails in the U.S. to attract new trail users and connect existing trail enthusiasts with local clubs and organizations with the hopes of creating trail advocates and stewards. Info: 866-320-9933, 360-902-8844, parks.wa.gov.
Robots on campus
The Northwest Robot Festival takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday in the lobby of Western Washington University’s Communications Facility Building. Highlights of the day include the student robot exhibition and competition as well as the student mobile-app development showcase; the Bellingham AI and Robotics Society (BAIRS) exhibitions by the Robos Club from Bayview Elementary School; the Sumo Robot competition; Sehome High School’s award winning robot team; Bellingham Police Department’s bomb-defuse robot demonstration; a quad-rotor robot demonstration by Aaron Buma; an Android micro-controller exhibition by Larry Apolonio; maze-solving robots and a “build your first robot” program. All ages are welcome to join the competition and exhibition for free. Children in third grade and higher are well-suited to begin learning how robots and computers work together. Younger children are welcome, but will need supervision and direction from parents. Info: Facebook, WWUStudentRobotClub@gmail.com, AIandRobot@gmail.com, Jianna.Zhang@wwu.edu.
