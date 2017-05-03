Downtown transforms into a superhero art gallery in one of this week’s can’t miss events

Dress up as your favorite animal for the Procession of the Species, create a masterpiece during the Children’s Art Walk, see amazing medieval tournaments with the Society for Creative Anachronism.
“Thwack! Bam! Pow!”
This year for the Children’s Art Walk, Make.Shift Gallery has partnered with Art Peace School to present a showcase of art inspired by superheroes and villains. Art Peace Students, ranging from grades 3 through 7, provided Make.Shift with artistic renderings of their favorite characters. Then, artists from the community provided recreations and responses to these works, ranging from painting to collage to sculpture. The opening, from 6-10 p.m. Friday at Make.Shift, 306 Flora St., will also feature creative activities hosted by Play Lab and musical performances by Bellingham Girls Rock Camp. Capes and costumes are encouraged. Info: 360-328-1376.
Fish, birds and insects! It’s the Procession of the Species!
There’s nothing like dressing up in a costume and pretending you’re something else. The Procession of the Species is like Halloween in May, with participants of all ages in costumes that range from birds to fish to spiders. Participants for the parade can line up at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the Bellingham Public Library back lawn, 210 Central St., with the parade ending in Maritime Heritage Park for music and kids’ activities. The only stipulation: no written words, no live pets and no motorized vehicles. The 2017 grand marshal is the Critical Mass Marching Band.
Info: 360-778-7000, bpots.org, and on Facebook.
Sword-fighting and other medieval fun
The Whatcom County of the Society for Creative Anachronism’s Shire of Thornwold hosts its annual Sir Edward’s Memorial Tournament Friday through Sunday at the Deming Logging Showgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, with demonstrations in rapier, archery and more. There’ll be vendors, a silent auction, a dessert auction and a savory feast inspired by 14th-century France (tickets are $13, sold in advance as well as at the gate). Admission is $20 weekend passes for adult, $15 per day, free for ages 17 and younger, $2 discount for seniors, active military and current students (ID required). Day food will be available from local food truck Danielle’s Back East BBQ. Camping is available.
Info: Facebook and shittimwoode.tirrigh.org.
Festival in the Quarry
The inaugural Bellingham Arts & Music Festival will bring different arts communities together through a multi-faceted event that highlights up-and-coming local artists, musicians, creators, performers and businesses from noon Saturday to noon Sunday at the Lookout Arts Quarry, 246 Old Highway 99 North in Alger, 10 minutes south of downtown Bellingham. There will be three music stages; one comedy, film and performance stage; a vendors’ row with food and craft artisans, and art galleries throughout the grounds, to cater to all kinds of tastes, with something happening at all hours of the night. Tickets, $40 through Brown Paper Tickets, include the entire fest starting at noon Saturday as well as camping in the Quarry’s wooded areas south of the stages. Parking is paid separately.
Info: on Facebook.
Zounds! Free Comic Book Day Is Sure To Be A Blast At Comics Place
Adults and children of all ages thrill at the prospect of free comic books. Comics Place, at its new location at 105 E. Holly St., celebrates Free Comic Book Day with ... well ... tons of free comic books, a photo booth, refreshments and other surprises from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Since 2002, Free Comic Book Day has been bringing old and new fans to comic shops to celebrate their love of the art form. Costumes are encouraged.
Info: 360-733-2224, thecomicsplace.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
