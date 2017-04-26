If you ruled the world – and had 160 pounds of Legos to work with – what would you build?

Watch the stars at Boulevard Park, be creative with Legos, buy a plant for Mother’s Day.
It’s Lego Time: If you build it
Dive into more than 160 pounds of Lego bricks to create the best build and win prizes at 10 a.m. Sunday at Fox Hall at Hampton Inn, 1661 W. Bakerview Road. Belligham’s Inner Child Studio will host three build sessions in its third annual Great Lego Build Off. There’ll be three session: ages 5 through 8 create from 10 a.m. to noon; there’s an open-build session for all ages from noon to 1 p.m.; and kids 9 through 13 build from 1 to 3 p.m. The build theme for this year is “If I Ruled the World, ” and a celebration of “The Lego Batman Movie.” Fee is $10 per builder. Note: This event is not appropriate for kids younger than 3 due to choking hazards. Info: 360-920-2591.
Clear Skies
Each summer, Whatcom Association of Celestial Observers (WACO) presents outreach programs to expose the general public to celestial objects that they might not otherwise see. For the last seven or eight years the club has been going to Boulevard Park on the first quarter moon and setting up telescopes to view the moon, sun, and any planets visible. On Tuesday, meet at 6:30 p.m. at Boulevard Park, 470 Bayview Drive, for a free “sidewalk astronomy” event featuring various kinds of telescopes for passers-by to enjoy, until about 9:30 p.m. Cloudy skies cancel the event. Info: whatcomastronomy.org and on Facebook.
Crush Cancer
Whatcom Relay for Life hosts its first all-ages “Cruch Cancer” silent auction and dance fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Fox Hall at Hampton Inn, 1661 W. Bakerview Road. Midnight Legend plays danceable cover tunes, and there’s a silent auction with emcee Drew Graham, plus light appetizers and a no-host bar. All proceed from this event go to the Relay for Life of Whatcom County in support of the American Cancer Society. Admission is $15 at the door; $10 for ages 5-12; kids 5 and younger get in free. Info: 425-404-2231, and on Facebook.
Need plants?
Several Whatcom County organizations are hosting garden sales this weekend.
Bellingham Senior Activity Center holds its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday with plants from local nurseries and BSAC gardeners, plus garden art decor, tools and more. Info: 360-733-4030.
Mt. Baker High School FFA will hold a plant sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the school’s greenhouse, 4936 Deming Road, in Deming. Info: 360-383-2015.
The Dupi Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale rom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdayat the Ferndale United Church parking lot, 2034 Washington St. Baked goods will also be available. Info: 360-384-4262.
The Everson Garden Club Plant Sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Everson Elementary School lawn, 216 Everson Goshen Road. Info: Linda Burpee, 360-592-5456.
Birchwood Garden Club’s 25th annual plant sale is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the lower level conference room of Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Proceeds from the sale benefit numerous community organizations, including maintenance of the Bellingham Public Library gardens along with donations of gardening literature for both adults and children. Info: 360-734-1270.
The Backyard Habitat & Native Flora Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St., sponsored by Washington Native Plant Society, North Cascades Audubon Society and Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department. Visitors can learn how to make a wildlife-friendly backyard, school yard, or business landscape with information from plant experts, and take a native plant walk at 1 p.m. Info: 360-778-7105, 206-240-0337.
Kids: Turn off the remote and get reading
Children’s Book Week and National Screen Free Week are both the first full week in May, and Village Books has a cool line-up of events to keep kids engaged and having fun with books at the Bellingham and Lynden stores:
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.: Tuesday Story Time with Claire, featuring Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends, 1200 11th St., in Bellingham.
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Wednesday Story Time, featuring “I Don’t Want to Be Big!” by Dev Petty, Waples Mercantile Building; 430 Front St., in Lynden.
May 4, 2 p.m.: “The Story Starts Here” picture book event, in Bellingham. Scholastic Books provides supplies to create a great event that celebrates the love of reading, including a giant book, and some goodies to give away.
May 5, 4 p.m.: Story Time and visit with Skippyjon Jones, in Bellingham. Bring your camera; this will be a great opportunity for some fun photos with Skippyjon himself.
May 6, 11 a.m.: Story Time and visit with Skippyjon Jones in Lynden.
May 6, noon: This screen-free activity hour features ideas from Asia Citro’s book, “150 Screen-Free Activities,” in Bellingham.
May 6, 2 p.m.: Saturday Story Time featuring “Penguin Problems” by Jory John, illustrated by Lane Smith, in Lynden.
Info: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
