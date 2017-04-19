Earth Day, “Dirty” Dan Harris fun and Trivia Bee among weekend options

Earth Day, “Dirty” Dan Harris Day and the CASCADIA Women’s International Film Festival are among the events taking place in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
Earth Day
Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association invites the public to its annual potting party from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3057 E. Bakerview Road. See NSEA’s new campus and help pot and organize native trees and shrubs for future restoration projects. There will be fun activities and the chance to win great prizes. Look for the blue NSEA tents. Info: 360-715-0283, n-sea.org. For more Earth Day events, go to calendar.bellinghamherald.com.
Trivia Bee and Silent Auction
Whatcom Literacy Council’s annual Trivia Bee & Silent Auction starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Belllingham Technical College’s Settlemyer Hall, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. Ken Jennings of “Jeopardy!” fame and Scotty VanDryver of KAFE radio will co-host the event. Pizza, cookies and coffee will be available, as well as a cash bar with beer and wine. The silent auction will feature an eclectic array of cool items that cost less than $200. The 2017 Miss Whatcom County, McKenzie Brooks, will be on hand to sell raffle tickets. Admission is $15 adults, $5 for kids 12 and younger. Info: 360-752-8678, whatcomliteracy.org.
Women’s Film Festival
CASCADIA Women’s International Film Festival presents films, social events, workshops, industry panels, educational events, and more, celebrating the spirit and vision of female film makers from across the globe. Thursday through Sunday at Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., with a closing event on Sunday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Info: 360-738-0735, 360-543-0149, cascadiafilmfest.org.
Family-Friendly Benefits
A number of family-friendly events take place this weekend. Among them:
Fun With The Fuzz 5k The eighth annual Fun With The Fuzz 5k is a USATF certified road race, open to both runners and walkers, that supports families of police officers who are killed in the line of duty, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bellingham Police Department, 505 Grand Ave. All of the proceeds are donated directly to the Behind the Badge Foundation. Info: 360-778-8800, funwiththefuzz5k.com.
The Fifth Annual Superhero 5k Run/Walk on Saturday will take heroes through Whatcom Falls Park, ending at Bloedel Donovan Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Bloedel Donovan, 2114 Electric Ave.; the race begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit The Firs fund for children who may not be able to afford camp or tother extra-curricular activities. Info: 360-733-6840, superheroes5k.org/registration.
Pooch Scoot, hosted by Animals as Natural Therapy, a local nonprofit that does amazing work using animal-assisted therapy for at risk youth and veterans; Hamster Endurance Running, and Bellingham Tennis Club is a 5K run/walk with or without your pooch, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at Bellingham Tennis Club, 800 McKenzie Ave. Info: poochscoot5k.com.
“Dirty” Dan Harris Day
The 15th annual Dirty Dan Harris Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 on the Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St. The festival day begins with the Dan Harris Challenge Rowing Race at 10 a.m. at nearby Boulevard Park for rowers and paddlers. On the Green, attendees can participate in the fish toss at 12:30 p.m. and the Rocket Donut donut eating contest at 3:30 p.m. Have a beer at the Dirty Dan Harris Sidewalk Saloon, get a history lesson from the Fairhaven Ladies of the Evening and even chat with Dirty Dan himself. Period costumes are encouraged for the 1800’s dress and Dirty Dan Look-a-Like contest at 4:30 p.m. Don’t miss the uphill piano race at high noon at the corner of 10th Street and Harris Avenue. The Chuckanut Chili Cook-off competition is in its third year, with tickets going on sale at 1 p.m., and tastings from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For a $6 tasting ticket, you receive a lanyard with your ticket and a try of all the chilis on hand. After you are done tasting, pick up a bowl and a roll from Great Harvest Bread Co. Take your bowl to your favorite chili competitor and they will fill it with their chili in exchange for your lanyard and ticket. Info: fairhaven.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
