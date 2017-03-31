Get moving with Dana Cohenour, kids learn code at Perch and Play

Blaine’s Dana Cohenour celebrates the release of her new album for kids at Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, kids can explore science fun at Western Washington University, and enjoy Easter activities at BelleWood Acres.
Moving and grooving action songs
Blaine’s Dana Cohenour, who runs Music Playground classes for kids in Bellingham, performs from her new album, “Dana’s Best Jump & Jam Tunes,” at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. A singer, songwriter and educator whose music has earned 17 national awards and acclaim from critics and families alike, her new collection features 12 songs designed to get kids ages 1 to 7 moving, grooving and laughing, with wordplay, and catchy melodies. Produced at Beaird Music Group Studios in Nashville, the album features rock to bluegrass, jazz, country and pop, written with preschoolers in mind while respecting adult ears in production and musical styles. She tested these songs at her weekly Music Playground classes at Bellingham’s Opus Performing Arts School. Tickets are $7. Info: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Kids learn code
Kids ages 6 through 15 can build their own app that works on a real phone or tablet between 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Perch and Play, 1707 N. State St. Admission is $20 admission, and members (as always) get in free. There’ll be 20 different projects to choose from, in a variety of sizes and complexity. Kids can pick out the one that best suits them, and follow easy-to-understand instructions to build a working app. At this event, kids will be writing JavaScript, one of the most common and useful coding languages around. No coding experience is needed. Bring a keyboard so your child can write code like the pros do; and a phone or tablet so you can run the finished project. There’ll be plenty of facilitators on site to help. Drop in anytime between 3 and 7 p.m.. Info: 360-393-4925, perchandplay.com.
Kids’ (and parents’) Night Out
Parents can enjoy a date night while the kids have a fun-filled evening through Kids’ Night Out @ Western (KNOW), hosted by Western Washington University Youth Programs, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Students in grades 1 to 5 will explore hands-on science activities in Western’s Science Resource Center in two groups: grades 1 to 3, and grades 4 to 5. To further the experience, and optional hour of swimming is offered for an additional fee at the Wade King Student Recreation Center on Western’s campus. Cost is $25 for the academic session from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; $30 for both the academic session and the swim time, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Info: 360-650-3308. wwu.edu/ee/youth/know, youth@wwu.edu.
Easter on the Farm
BelleWood Acre’s fifth annual “Easter Egg Hunt, Brunch and Bunny Visit!” is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 6140 Guide Meridian. The Egg Hunt Package costs $12 (supervising adults are free) and includes a goodie bag, family selfies with Mr. Ears, an apple bin train ride through the orchard, a petting zoo and a scavenger trail hunt that teaches about our agricultural flora and fauna. Kids and big kids alike can purchase a face painting or pony ride for the enhanced Easter adventure. There’s also an enormous outside play area. Purchase advance tickets online at bellewoodfarms.com or through eventbrite.com. Details: 360-318-7720.
Lummi/ Island Story and Song
Lummi Island Story and Song is an event that will bring together Lummi Nation and Island neighbors to listen to stories, enjoy songs and break bread together from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at at Lummi Island's Beach School. There is no charge to attend this event and all are welcome.
Three Lummi Nation and three Lummi Island groups will each share about 10 minutes of music and stories at this family-friendly event. Participants include hereditary chief Bill James, the Blackhawk Singers, storyteller Solomon Lawrence, Julie Trimingham, and the Beach School Choir lead by Ingrid McGarry. A community table will offer space for Lummi Nation and Island organizations to share information about community programs. An art table will offer activities for children, some from the Garden of the Salish Sea curriculum.
Matt Ballew, a traditional fish cook from Lummi Nation, and Tess Winds-Johnson, owner of the Beach Store Cafe on Lummi Island, will collaborate on a salmon dinner. Side dishes will be provided, potluck style, by attending island families. Island volunteers will set-up and clean-up. Please contact Tess at tessbsclummi@gmail.com to sign-up to participate in the potluck. To get to the event, take the 3:10 p.m. Whatcom Chief ferry from Gooseberry Point to the island, then take the school's bus from the ferry dock to Beach School. Performances start at 3:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m. The bus will return guests in time for the 7 p.m. ferry. The event is funded by a Project Neighborly Grant through the Whatcom Community Foundation. Lummi Island Foundation for Education (LIFE), the Beach School PTO, Lawrence Solomon, Rena Priest, and Julie Trimingham are collaborating on the organization of the event. Info: julietrimingham@mac.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments