Circus guild hosts aerial show, get your antiques evaluated

Celebrate National Library Week, help out Habitat for Humanity and enjoy the Northwest Percussion Festival.
“A Length of Rope” tour
“A Length of Rope” is a non-profit tour sponsored by Anchorage Community Works, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Bellingham Circus Guild’s Cirque Lab, 1401 Sixth St. The show explores the significant choices we come to in life, with a rope and trapeze suspended on opposing sides of each intersection. These two circus apparatuses represent the struggle of choosing between different directions, be it a choice of place, identity, friendship, or love. Ariel Schmidtke reunites with Esther de Monteflores and Strangely, both members of her circus troupe, Capistrano Circus, who will each be performing their own original pieces. Tickets range from $5 to $20 through Brown Paper Tickets. Info: 360-914-1224.
Celebrate National Library Week
Come to Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to create your own bookmark to celebrate National Library Week, which runs Sunday through April 15 with the theme “Libraries Transform.” First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and all types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate. Celebrations during National Library Week include the release of the Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2016 on Monday; and National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers, on Tuesday. Info: 360-778-7323, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Did you know that the Bellingham Public Library has a hidden fourth floor? Are you curious about what happens behind the closed doors at your library? Join us for a tour of the building and find out from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Attendees will be walking or standing for most of that time. Registration is not required, but call 360-778-7217 if you require mobility assistance, or for more information.
Build Community Day
Join Habitat for Humanity home buyers Juana and Julio Ortiz along with volunteers from throughout Whatcom County in a day of building, bonding, and sprucing up the neighborhood the Ortiz family will soon call home, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7535 Leeside Drive in Blaine, the site of the Ortiz family’s house-in-progress. Team leaders will divide us into crews and put volunteers to work on the Ortiz home, on general neighborhood cleanup, and on small projects at other homes in the neighborhood. There’ll be a catered lunch at noon from Paso Del Norte in Blaine, brief remarks from community leaders, and a Q&A session with Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County executive director John Moon. After lunch it’s back to work building and beautifying until 4 p.m. Support for Build Community Day is provided by Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly. Info: 360-715-9170, hfhwhatcom.org.
Antiques and Collectibles Evaluation
The Antique & Collectibles Evaluation Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St., hosted by Whatcom Council on Aging. Evaluators will be on hand to inspect all types of items as a part of a fund-raising effort at the Bellingham Senior Center. There’s no admission charge; evaluation tickets are $6 per item or $15 for three items. No furniture please; items must be small enough to carry. Bring comic books, clocks, jewelry, old documents, knives, sports memorabilia, tools, coins, fine art, books and quilts. Info: 360-733-4030 ext. 1035, wccoa.org.
Northwest Percussion Festival
The Northwest Percussion Festival brings together percussion ensembles from Washington, Oregon and Idaho for a weekend of concerts and percussion clinics, Friday through Sunday at Western Washington University. Schedule: Friday: Mantra Percussion masterclass with composer Aaron Siegel at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center Concert Hall. Western Washington University Percussion Ensemble and Mantra Percussion perform at 7 p.m. in the PAC Concert Hall. Saturday: Percussion Ensembles from Sacramento State, Boise State, Oregon State, Seattle Pacific University, The University of Washington, Southern Oregon and Eastern Washington Universities present workshops and demos from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in PAC rooms 16 and 24. Northwest Percussion Festival Directors Recital is at 7:30 p.m. in the PAC room 16. Sunday: Percussion Ensembles from Portland State, Western Oregon, and Central Washington Universities present workshops and demos from 9 a.m. to noon in the PAC Concert Hall and room 16. Info: 360-650-3130, cfpa.wwu.edu/music.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments