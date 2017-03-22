Bham Fam Fair offers fun activities at Sportsplex

A rock and gem show and sale, a work party at Larrabee State Park, and a pair of plant sales are among the family-friendly things to do.
Bham Fam Fair
The Bham Fam Fair returns for a third year with a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way, presented by Haggen Northwest Fresh and Bellingham Families Magazine. The $5 admission includes Sportsplex ice skating. Admission is free for children younger than 2. Bellingham band Baby Cakes plays at noon, and the event also features performances by the Bellingham Circus Guild. Food trucks will be outside the Sportsplex entry for food and drink purchases. $1 from every ticket goes to Communities in Schools of Whatcom County, helping to keep kids in school and give them the skills they need to succeed in life. Info: 360-715-2237, melody.hitchner@bellinghamherald.com, bhamfamfair.com.
Rock and gem show
Rocks, gems, fine jewelery and fossils from around the world will again be displayed and for sale at the Mt. Baker Rock and Gem Club’s 56th annual show and sale, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bloedel Donovan Community Center, 2214 Electric Ave. The show will feature about 30 entertaining and educational exhibits, fluorescent light shows, gold panning, dealers, door prizes, raffle, silent auctions, lapidary demonstrations in the club’s on-site shop, special activities for kids, food and more. Proceeds from the show help fund the club’s scholarship program at Western Washington University. Info: Lori Nettles, 360-961-7873, mtbakerrockclub.org.
Plants, trees for sale
Now in its 29th year, the Fairhaven Plant and Tree Sale is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hillcrest Chapel outdoor parking lot, 1400 Larrabee Ave. This free community event offers a lush and local garden shopping experience, bringing together local and regional plant nurseries. Gardeners will find all kinds of plants and goodies for the home and garden, including perennials, ornamentals, trees, native plants, herbs, vegetable starts, berries and bamboo, as well as metal and glass art. Vendors donate a portion of sales to Fairhaven Neighbors, which this year will benefit Sean Humphrey House, and also Whatcom Hospice House in honor of Fairhaven neighbor and longtime plant sale volunteer Bob Keller. Info: fairhavenneighbors.org, Thom Prichard at 360-671-5517 and on Facebook.
Whatcom Conservation District’s 24th annual Plant Sale and Expo is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whatcom Community College’s Roe Studio, 400 W. Kellogg Road. There will be 40 species of native, bareroot trees and shrubs along with a variety of potted perennials. Some of this year’s species include western red cedar, Sitka spruce, Pacific crabapple, paper birch, ocean spray, red flowering currant, Pacific rhododendron and coast penstomon. Local nursery vendors and environmental organizations will be there to provide even more plant purchasing options. The festivities include a variety of fun, earth-friendly educational opportunities, entertainment and food. Info: whatcomcd.org, 360-526-2381, WCD@whatcomcd.org.
Unknown hero
“Wings of Courage,” a play produced by Mad River Theatre Works based on the life of Eugene Bullard, the first African American combat pilot and adventurer, will be performed at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Bullard’s story would be unbelievable if it were not all true: He was a professional boxer, a World War I flying ace, a jazz musician and a spy. He flew against the famous “Red Baron,” and when the color of Bullard’s skin prevented him from taking his place with other American war heroes, he went on to fame as a Paris bandleader. The play, which is geared for children 8 and older, is part of the MBT Wade Bennett King Education Series. Tickets are $6 for children in the Bellingham School District, $7 for all others. Info: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Larrabee State Park work party
Come out and help the Washington Trail Association enhance and improve hiking opportunities in Larrabee State Park from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. No experience is necessary. The project will include a variety of maintenance activities, such as improving drainage in places where the tread is muddy, possible trail realignment, building structures where needed, and clearing the trail corridor. Bring a lunch and plenty of water. WTA provides the training and tools you’ll need, but expect to be physically active at your own pace for up to six hours on uneven terrain. The activity is recommended for ages 10 and older; children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: volunteer@wta.org, 206-625-1367.
Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
