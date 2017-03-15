Buy a tree, show off your festive car, shop for treasures

See cool cars at the Leprechaun Daze Car Show, buy a tree at the Whatcom County Farm Forestry Association’s annual sale, and find a treasure at the Spring Craft and Antique Sale.
Learn about nettles in the woods
Children ages 6 through 11 can hike through Hundred Acre Woods from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 23 with Wild Whatcom staff to learn all about edible nettles. The abundance of spring brings a wilderness of young plants, ripe berries, lush flowers and everything that eats them. Young birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians are everywhere this time of year, and they are all dependent on plants. Plants can feed you, heal you, warm you, help you or harm you, depending on how you relate to them. For this skill, expect an adventure into the plant world and the discovery of some big allies. Group size is limited. Cost: $55, but cost should not be a barrier for participation. Financial assistance is available for families who need it. Details: 360-389-3414, wildwhatcom.org, program coordinator, Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org.
Leprechaun Daze Car Show
The Fourth Corner Elites Car Club of Bellingham will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot behind Hardware Sales, 2034 James St. Wear your green. Decorate your show car and come start the season with us. All makes and models invited to participate. You do not have to be a member of any club to participate, but all clubs are invited. Cost is $10 to enter a car, but it’s free for spectators. Funds raised go to local charities and scholarships. Info: 360-380-2733, 360-303-7644.
Buy a tree, plant a tree
The Whatcom County Farm Forestry Association will host its annual tree sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center in the Henry Jansen Agricultural Center, 1775 Front St., Lynden. There’ll be mugho pine, Fraser fir, Sitka spruce, deodar cedar, giant sequoia, Western hemlock, noble fir, Japanese larch, Norway spruce, grand fir, shore pine, Western red cedar, Colorado blue spruce, concolor fir and Douglas fir, all $1 each. Info: 360-671-6988, wafarmforestry.com/Whatcom. To place a large order, email whatcom@wafarmforestry.com.
Antiques, crafts and more in Lynden
The 31st annual Spring Craft and Antique Sale will feature handcrafted wares, home and garden decor, repurposed vintage treasures and gourmet treats from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center, 1775 Front St., Lynden. Meet more than 100 artisans and enjoy a latte or lunch in the cafe with food from Jake’s Western Grill while listening to piano music performed by the students of the Lynden Music Teachers Association, as well as by Celtic Roots (John Borso, hammered dulcimer; Pam Borso, guitar and vocals; Beverly Porter, flute; Lucy Reuter, cello; and Jimie Gregory, fiddle) plus 93-year-old Loretta Wright. Admission is $6 general or $5 for seniors and includes full admission privileges for all three days of the show. It’s free for ages 12 and younger. Info: 360-966-5573, lyndencraftantiqueshow.com and on Facebook.
‘Focus on 50’: WCC share its history
From the beginning of its 50-year history, Whatcom Community College has been recognized as an innovator. Talk to people who worked at the college in the early days (when it offered classes at a hodgepodge of buildings throughout the county) and you’ll hear some unbelievable stories. But the college, and its graduates, thrived. Today, Whatcom is regarded as one of the nation’s top 2-year colleges. “Focus on 50: Whatcom Community College,” which runs Saturday through May at Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, will engage visitors with groovy WCC memorabilia, recorded memories and opportunities for guests to share their own Whatcom stories. Info: whatcom.edu/50, 360-383-3000, whatcommuseum.org, 360-778-8930.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments