Time to go green in Bellingham for St. Patrick’s Day

Have fun at Bellingham’s St. Patrick’s Day events, go birdwatching at Semiahmoo Spit, enjoy the family-friendly films at the Children’s Film Festival.
Run, walk or march on St. Patrick’s Day
The annual Runnin’ O’ the Green starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Cornwall Avenue and ends at Boundary Bay Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave., with 5K and 8K walks and runs designed for the whole family (except dogs, cats or other animals; kids in strollers are OK). Costumes are encouraged. Maggie’s Fury will be playing from noon to 4 p.m. at Boundary Bay. Kids 8 and younger can participate for free, but they won’t get a shirt or a timing chip. Info: Lance Romo, 360-778-7000, lromo@cob.org.
Join Bellingham’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (or just watch), which begins at noon in the 1800 block of Cornwall Avenue (in the parking lot of Woodsmiths and Habitat for Humanity). The free, nonprofit, communitywide event honors local law enforcement and public safety personnel by celebrating and inspiring sustainability in the hope of making our city a cleaner, greener, safer place. The parade finishes at Boundary Bay and Depot Market Square. Want to participate in the parade? Have questions? Learn about the parade route and more: stpatsbham.com.
Fairhaven Runners, 1209 11th St., hosts a “Wearin’ O’ the Green Run” from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wear green and be in the running for great raffle prizes, and get your photo snapped with crazy props. Info: 360-676-4955.
Birds at Semiahmoo
The 15th annual Wings Over Water Birding Festival from Friday through Sunday will celebrate the incredible variety of migratory birds that flock to the pristine coastal waters of Semiahmoo Bay, Drayton Harbor and Birch Bay. The Semiahmoo Spit is home to blue herons, bald eagles, ducks and other bird life fishing for their next catch. Participants can embark on guided birding trips to explore the abundance of species, take a wildlife cruise around Drayton Harbor on the historic Plover Ferry, learn from the experts on how to capture the best wildlife images, or get crafty with kids and build birdhouses. On Saturday evening, Paul Bannick will deliver the keynote speech about his book, “Owl: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls,” at Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St. Info: 360-543-9982, 360-332-4544, wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com or contact the Blaine Visitor Center.
Children’s Film Fest
Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., presents the 2017 Bellingham Children’s Film Festival, showcasing innovative and fun films from around the globe for two weekends, Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 and March 17-19. This year’s festival includes some recently rediscovered classics, an indigenous showcase and original Broadway performances (with a special Teacher Work Day screening of “Newsies”). The festival opens at 6:30 p.m. with an ice-cream social and root-beer garden. It will feature a sneak preview screening of “My Life as a Zucchini” (recommended for ages 9 and older) and selected shorts including “Urbanissimo” by Faith and John Hubley with music by Benny Carter. Info: 360- 738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Small Farm Expo in Lynden
The second Small Farm Expo, sponsored by the Whatcom Conservation District and Whatcom County Public Works, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Washington Fair & Event Center, 1775 Front St., in the Haggen EXPO building. The open house event will include indoor and outdoor exhibits demonstrating the latest in agricultural technology, products and services, as well as seminars and field demonstrations. Whether you are a raising your prize horse, running 20 head of cattle, making some extra cash off duck eggs or trying to grow all your own food, this event offers something for everyone. Participants will be given the chance to connect with educational organizations, learn about the latest news affecting farmers, ask and answer questions, and network with others who share their concerns and desire to be successful. Info: 360-778-6230, whatcomcd.org/small-farm-expo, and on Facebook at “Free Small Farm Expo.”
Whatcom Art Market anniversary
Founded in 2010, the nonprofit Whatcom Art Market now represents more than 40 local artists from Whatcom, Skagit and the San Juan Islands. The artists will celebrate its seventh anniversary with refreshments, a raffle and art demos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 1103 11th St. A wide variety of works are on display and for sale, including wood bowls, cutting boards, glass, jewelry, metal, textiles and handwoven fabrics, knitted gloves, scarves and hats, crochet and felted hats, crochet rugs and baskets, soft sculptures, handmade bears and creatures, soaps and lotions, plus a large selection of greeting cards. Featured artists for March will be conducting demonstrations of their work throughout the month. The market is part of Whatcom Art Guild, a nonprofit organization founded in 1964 that provides artists and members an environment in which artists can meet and exchange ideas and information, support lifelong art education, encourage and promote the arts in Whatcom County, and promote member artists. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Info: 360-738-8564, whatcomartmarket.org, facebook.com/WhatcomArtMarket.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments