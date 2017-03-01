Off to see the wizard, indie films, snowshoes and fun with clay

Visit the original Emerald City, catch up with Whatcom Reads! author Jonathan Evison and go on a snowshoe hike.
Over the Rainbow
Bellingham High School will present “The Wizard of Oz,” the beloved tale based on L. Frank Baum’s story about a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, at 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11; and 2 p.m. March 4 and 11 at the school’s Performing Arts Center, 2020 Cornwall Ave. March 10 is PJ Night; anyone wearing jammies to the 7 p.m. performance will receive complimentary hot cocoa at intermission. Sets, lighting, costumes and make-up – all designed and executed by BHS students – diverge from the classic movie, lending a fun twist to the look of this familiar tale. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. Info: 360-676-6575.
Bellingham Indie Film
Four Western graduates created the film “Gone” as a senior project for their film production degrees through Fairhaven College. “Gone” follows the story of three individuals who struggle to find their purpose in life after a hit-and-run car crash brings them together. Pre-production for the project began in fall 2015, and shooting wrapped in September 2016. Keeping the production budget at less than $1,000, crew members used their own homes and cars as locations, their own equipment for shooting and free video resources at Western to keep it cheap. “Gone” also features local businesses, such as the Horseshoe Café and The Shakedown, as well as locations such as Chuckanut Drive and several local beaches. The film will screen at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., with a pre-show reception at 5:30 and a Q&A after the film. Tickets are $10.75 and include a glass of champagne or wine. Info: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Guided snowshoe walk
Learn snowshoe and winter-safety basics while gaining knowledge about winter ecology, recreation opportunities, and the cultural history of the North Fork Nooksack drainage in a ranger-guided walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5, hosted by the U. S. Forest Service. Snowshoes and poles are provided. Registration is required. Meet at the Glacier Public Service Center, milepost 34 on State Route 542, for orientation. Groups will snowshoe near the Hannegan Pass Road, Heather Meadows or other locations depending on snow levels and weather. The interpretive snowshoe walks will last two to three hours. No experience is necessary. Participants should wear layered and insulated clothing; hats and gloves; and sturdy, waterproof shoes or boots. A $15 donation is suggested. Info: 360-599-9572, 360-599-2714, fs.fed.us.
Whatcom Reads! with Jonathan Evison
If you’ve not yet read bestselling author Jonathan Evison’s novel “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving,” you still have time before he visits Whatcom County from March 9-11. The novel is about a caregiver, Ben Benjamin, and his teenage charge, Trevor Conklin, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The two take a road trip together and encounter a variety of characters and roadside attractions along their way to their ultimate destination, to see Trevor’s father, Bob. Evison dedicated the book to Case Levenson, a man with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, citing their experience together as a major inspiration for the novel, as well as the death of his 16-year-old sister while on a road trip.
A few public events take place before Evison’s engagements in Whatcom County. All Whatcom Reads! events are free.
▪ Whatcom READS! 2017 has joined with Allied Arts of Whatcom County to sponsor an art challenge inspired by the novel, with an opening reception for the participating artists from 6-9 p.m. March 3 at Allied Arts Gallery, 1418 Cornwall Ave. The exhibit runs through March.
▪ Lummi Island library staffers will present trivia about the book from 6:30-9 p.m. March 6 at the Beach Store Cafe’s Monday Trivia Night, 2200 N. Nugent Road. Details: 360-758-7145.
Evison’s schedule:
March 9
▪ 1-2:30 p.m.: Panel discussion of the art of caregiving in a collaboration between Bellingham Technical College, WWU’s Palliative Care Institute and Whatcom READS! at Bellingham Technical College’s Settlemyer Hall, 3028 Lindbergh Ave.
▪ 7 p.m.: “Think and Drink” with Jonathan Evison and North Fork Brewery staffers at Van Zandt Community Hall, 4106 State Route 9 (Valley Highway) near Deming, with an evening discussion of favorite books while sipping the beers that pair well with them.
March 10
▪ 1 p.m.: An afternoon with Jonathan Evison at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. A special afternoon presentation about “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving.”
▪ 7 p.m.: An evening with Jonathan Evison at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. The main event for Whatcom READS!.
March 11
▪ 10:30 a.m.: A book discussion with Jonathan Evison at Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main St.
▪ 2-3 p.m.: “The Art and Craft of Writing” at Western Washington University’s Wilson Library Reading Room; gain insight into the writing process as Evison discusses the art and craft of writing.
Info: 360-778-7206, 360-305-3625, whatcomreads.org.
Fun with Clay
5 Whatcom Artists of Clay & Kiln (WACK) will host its second Clay Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., with more than 35 local artists represented (including some special out-of-town guests). Come learn how and why the artists do what they do as you peruse the vendor booths, watch the demonstrations and friendly competitions, find information on local ceramics classes, or try your own hands in the clay. Food trucks will be on site at the family-friendly event. Info: 425-773-0334, whatcomartistsofclayandkiln.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
