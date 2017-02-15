Learn how to build a snow fort, watch a circus guild aerial show

Check out gravity-defying aerial acts, create nierikas yarn paintings, get caught up in “The War of the Worlds” and more.
‘My Circus Valentine’
“My Circus Valentine” at Bellingham Circus Guild Cirque Lab, 1401 Sixth St., will feature performances by circus guild artists and special guests with gravity-defying aerial acts in three shows: the “cabarets” at 8 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday are for those 21 and older, and the 6 p.m. show Saturday is for all ages. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $20 general, $10 children through Brown Paper Tickets. Info: bellinghamcircusguild.com.
Nierikas Yarn Painting at Family Interactive Galley
Children and their guardians or parents are invited to explore an assortment of craft-making materials to paint, color, cut, draw or sculpt an imaginative work of art at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher’s Family Interactive Gallery, 250 Flora St. From Feb. 15-26, participants can create nierikas yarn paintings – pressed yarn and beeswax paintings such as those made by the Huichol tribe of Mexico that were used to pass on the tribe’s stories and traditions to younger generations. FIG hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. All ages are welcome, and the activity is included with admission: $10 general; $8 for youths, students, seniors and military; $5 for children 2-5; free for those younger than 2 and museum members. Info: 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
‘The War of the Worlds’
The Rocket Donuts sci-fi film series presents the 1953 film based on H.G. Wells’ story “The War of the Worlds” at noon Saturday at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. Like Orson Welles’ 1938 radio adaptation, the film eschews Wells’ original Victorian England setting for a contemporary American locale, in this case Southern California, where a meteor-type object crash-lands near the small town of Linda Rosa. Gene Barry stars as Clayton Forrester, a scientist who finds himself in the midst of the Martian invasion, and Walter Sande portrays Sheriff Bogany. Admission is $3. Info: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Roller-skating fun
Families can enjoy a Presidents Day holiday skate from 1-4 p.m. Monday at Lynden Skateway, 421 Judson St. (in the alley). The cost is $7 general or $5 for those 5 and younger, which includes regular rental skates, or bring your own. In-lines or deluxe rental upgrades are $3 extra. Info: 360-354-3851, lyndenskateway.com.
Snow Play Day
Wild Whatcom will host a snow play day for kids in third through fifth grades from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Bring your sleds, shovels and cozy snowsuits for a day of play and winter survival fun. Under the shadows of Mount Shuksan and Table Mountain, participants will learn the art of shelter building – snow caves, tunnels and forts – using one of the greatest materials the winter provides – snow. There’ll even be time to hit the sledding hills. Meet at the Montessori at Samish Woods, 1027 Samish Way, to hop on the Wild Whatcom bus and head east on Highway 542 into the heart of the North Cascades. Cost is $75 and registration is necessary, because group size is limited. Info: 360-389-3414, wildwhatcom.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
