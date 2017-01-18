Get wedding-inspired, explore science and music, try hands-on animal therapy

Get geared up for your wedding and learn about Animals as Natural Therapy.
Bridal Wedding Expo
Couples with a wedding in their future can find virtually any product and service they want at the 24th annual Bridal Inspirations Wedding Expo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center, 714 Lakeway Drive. Previously held on Sundays, Bridal Inspirations is adding an hour to the event. A bridal fashion show, featuring more than 100 dresses, will start at 4 p.m. in the hotel’s ballroom. The show will include bridal gowns and dresses for bridesmaids and mothers, plus suits and tuxedos for men, all in a variety of sizes. Also, a Justin Alexander Trunk Show will be presented from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A representative from the New York designer, known for combining couture style with affordability, will consult with those making appointments through Alicia’s Bridal, 360-733-2563. Bridal Inspirations features more than 50 businesses that offer services for weddings and other special events, including photographers, venues, florists, caterers, hair stylists, spas, event coordinators, officiants and rental companies. Admission is $15 in advance; $18 at the door; free for children 8 and younger. Info: 360-733-2563, bridalinspirationsexpo.com.
Kids Night Out @ Western
Students in first through fifth grades can explore hands-on science activities in Western Washington University’s Science Resource Center in two groups, first to third grades and fourth to fifth grades, from 7-9:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Western’s campus. The theme for the event is “Playing with Polymers,” and students will engage in hands-on chemistry with Western staff members. To further the experience, an optional hour of swimming is offered for an additional fee at the Wade King Student Recreation Center on campus. Cost is $25 for the academic session from 7-8:30 p.m.; it’s $30 for the academic and swim time, which runs to 9:30 p.m. Info: 360-650-2829, wwu.edu/ee/youth/know/bellingham-elementary.shtml.
Author Daniel Leen
Seattle author Daniel Leen will share his book “Ramblin’ Boy: The Letters of Steve Hoyt” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Village Books, 1200 11th St. It’s the story of Steve Hoyt, who died at age 24 on Lummi Island in a diving accident in 1972, based chronologically on letters saved for nearly 50 years interspersed with the memories of two close friends. The personal memories, dreams and reflections of young men coming of age bring to life the 1960s in Seattle and western Washington. Leen hopped his first freight train in Woodinville in 1963 and spent the next 20 years exploring America by thumb, by rail and then the west coast of Washington and British Columbia by sailboat. His first book, “The Freighthopper’s Manual for North America,” is long out of print, but it’s still read and enjoyed by aficionados of hobohemia. His free presentation will include slides that illustrate travel by freight train, summers on fire lookouts and Bellingham in the early ’70s when the hippie community at Fairhaven was evicted. Info: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com, danielleen.com, danielleen.org.
Shake Our Sillies Out
A new music class for kids, full of fun songs and lots of movement, will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and run through May at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave. It will be taught by Bellingham’s Andrea Shupack. Songs will include counting and rhythm games, animal noises and making up new verses to familiar songs. The class is geared towards ages 2 through 5, but all children are welcome, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Shupack is a longtime musician and music educator. She leads music at two preschools, and brings lots of energy and love of kids and music to her classes. Price is $10 per class, or buy a 10-class punch card for $90. Sibling discount is $8 per class and a 10-class punch card for $72. Info: facebook.com/andreastotmusic, andreashupack@gmail.com, 541-218-6766.
Animals as Natural Therapy tour and orientation
Animals as Natural Therapy, at 721 Van Wyck Road, practices and teaches natural horsemanship that provides program participants equine-assisted growth, learning and therapy. The organization will host a farm tour from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, an opportunity to see the facilities, hear success stories, learn about programs and meet some of the staff – and the animals. If you are interested in volunteering at ANT, take an orientation from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, or on Jan. 24 or 25. Reservations are appreciated. Info: animalsasnaturaltherapy.org, office@animalsasnaturaltherapy.org, 360-671-3509.
