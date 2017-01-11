WWU’s Larry Nielson to talk about his 1983 climb of Mount Everest

The Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and the city of Bellingham will host of day of improving salmon habitat along Squalicum Creek, local writers share thoughts on the current political climate.
Larry Nielson to talk about his 1983 climb of Mount Everest
Western Washington University athletics historian Paul Madison will interview Western Athletic Hall of Famer Larry Nielson about his historic climb of Mount Everest in a free event at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, at WWU’s Western Libraries Special Collections, on the sixth floor. On May 7, 1983, Nielson, along with three other Americans and a Nepalese Sherpa, summited the peak from the southeast ridge on the Nepal-China border. Nielson was the first American to climb Mount Everest without using bottled oxygen. This talk is being offered as part of the Heritage Resources Distinguished Speakers program; Heritage Resources is a division of Western Libraries. Info: 360-650-3124, library.wwu.edu/hr.
Have fun with improv theater
Participate in a free workshop evening of play, creativity, storytelling and fun from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Improv Playworks Studio, 1011 Girard St. There’ll be a selection of games and exercises from improvisational theater. All levels are welcome and no experience is necessary. Instructor is Sheila Goldsmith. The next session is Jan. 18. Info: 360-756-0756, Goldsmithsheila@improvplayworks.com, improvplayworks.com.
Plant trees and shrubs on the Bay to Baker Trail
Join the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and the city of Bellingham to improve salmon habitat along Squalicum Creek by planting native trees and shrubs along a section of the Bay to Baker Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. There will be light refreshments and raffle prizes. Park at the end of West Orchard Drive off Meridian Street and walk along the new trail until you see the NSEA blue tents. Info: 360-715-0283, n-sea.org.
Learn Scottish country dancing
Learn and enjoy the social dancing of Scotland with the Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers. It’s a lot like square dancing but with lively Scottish music and unique steps and figures. It’s great exercise and lots of fun, and all ages are welcome to attend; no experience is necessary. Soft shoes or slippers are recommended to protect the dance floor. The first dance of 2017 is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St. The first half-hour is reserved for beginners. It’s $8 for drop-ins, and the first class is free. Info: 360-715-2186, bellinghamscd.org.
Writers to talk about current political climate
On Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, writers from around the world are coming together to commit to the fundamental principles of democracy. Literary readers will alternate with speakers representing groups particularly affected by our current political climate. In Bellingham, from 6-9 p.m. at The Leopold Crystal Ballroom, 1224 Cornwall Ave., Tiana Kahakauwila, Rena Priest, spoken word artist Elaina Ellis and prison population advocate Chris Hoke will read from their literary works, while Edward Alexander of Whatcom Peace and Justice, Beth Hartsoch of Pantsuit Bellingham, a Lummi Nation elder and Sameer Ahmed will talk about how to protect our community and keep it inclusive and representing local values. KVAS will broadcast the event. There will be opportunities to join an open mic reading and information on how to engage in direct action throughout the event. Info: 360-510-2288, writersresist.design.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend?
