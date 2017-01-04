Make resolutions, learn a new skill, don’t forget to dance in 2017

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court