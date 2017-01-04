Make resolutions, learn a new skill, don’t forget to dance in 2017

Find out the details about walking the Camino de Santiago, learn to weave, and take advantage of the dance lessons in Whatcom County.
Dance time
Everybody dance! Bellingham is chock-full of opportunities to learn how to do the Lindy Hop, West Coast swing, Texas two-step and even ballet, tap, contra, Balkan, and hip-hop. What could be a better and more fun way to get in shape? A few suggestions: Bellingham Dance Company, 360-224-4082; Dancing for Joy, 360-715-0900; Harper & I, 360-526-2966; Tango Popolare, 360-708-8076; Rumba Northwest, 360-595-7369; Bellingham Repertory Dance; Bellingham Community Fusion; USA Dance Bellingham, 360-734-5676; Bellingham Country Dance Society, 360-676-1554; Fourth Corner Dancers, 360-733-1815; ABC Dance; Dance in Bellingham; B’Ham Hop; and Vintage Rhythm. Info: For a cool community Facebook page on dancing in Bellingham, go to Dance Scene Bellingham or call 360-441-0211.
Make your resolutions – and keep them
Village Books, 1200 11th St., hosts its annual free Resolutions Workshops event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Local experts will share topics such as how to achieve your fitness goals, developing mindfulness, and making better choices on eating and living. One of the speakers, Carolyn Koehnline, will share an array of strategies to help you engage with time in a flexible, friendly and satisfying way. Info: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Wash away 2016
Want to get a clean slate in 2017? Learn the basics of making cold-process soap from scratch in a workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Otion: The Soap Bar, in Bay Street Village, 301 W. Holly St. Participants will learn the process, tools and ingredients, including fragrance, essential oils and colorants and will take home at least two bars of colorful handmade soap plus an instruction booklet. Info: 360-676-1030, otionsoap.com.
Walk the Camino
The Camino de Santiago extends more than 400 miles from St. Jean Pied de Port in France to its conclusion at Santiago de Compostela in Spain. It has been traveled by pilgrims for hundreds of years. “Tapas and Toil: Walking the Camino de Santiago Over Time,” a free slide presentation by Leaf Schumann, Louise Granger, Sharon Digby and Karen Ssebanakitta at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Deming Library, 5044 Mount Baker Highway, chronicles the progress of the friends as they work their way across this remarkable landscape and, bit-by-bit, chart progress toward a completed Camino. Info: 360-592-2422, wcls.org.
Weave it in
Learn to weave using a floor loom with Aurora Lindquist in a series of three Saturday morning sessions starting Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St. Learn to plan a weaving project and what materials to use, warp a loom and create your own 2-by-4-foot rug. The first workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the last two, on Jan. 14 and 21, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring fabrics you are interested in using to the first class so Lindquist can let you know whether these are appropriate. During this class she will give tips that will allow you to choose the right fabrics for your rug. Info: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
