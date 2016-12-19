Make-and-take at Spark Museum, ‘Chanukah on Ice’ at Sportsplex

Kids and parents can write thank-you notes at Bellingham Public Library, watch double-feature holiday movies in Birch Bay and create projects at the Spark Museum.
Annual note of thanks
Kids and parents can join Bellingham Public Library staff members for the 26th annual tradition of giving thanks and make fun and creative thank-you notes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Central Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham. Materials will be provided for the free event. Info: 360-778-7323.
Double-feature in Birch Bay
School’s out, and it’s movie time at Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini St. Catch a holiday double feature at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Santa Clause,” both rated PG. Bring your blanket or lawn chair for a movie in the gym. There is no admission charge. Info: 360-656-6416.
Partner Passport at the Spark Museum
Bring a friend or family member to the Spark Museum of Electrical Invention, 1312 Bay St., anytime from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 28; Thursday, Dec. 29; and Friday, Dec. 30, to work on a project together in a make-and-take workshop. The Spark Activity Center will be ready with tools, materials and workspace for making an “Electric Questioner” or an artistic sculpture from salvaged materials. Basic guidance will be provided. The workshops are appropriate for ages 6 and older, but kids younger than 12 must have an adult partner to assist them. Expect to spend 30 to 45 minutes on a project, though some may require additional time at home. Note that the workshops, which are free with museum admission, are closed from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for the MegaZapper Electrical Show. Info: 360-738-3886, sparkmuseum.org.
‘Chanukah on Ice’
The Rohr Center for Jewish Life-Chabad will host a family-friendly event for gliding around the Sportsplex ice rink, 1225 Civic Field Way, to joyous Chanukah music from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Skate with Judah the Maccabee and a spinning dreidel with friends and family. Cost is $7 per person, $20 per family, which includes entrance, skates, a doughnut and a latke. Additional refreshments will be available for purchase. Info: 360-595-4971, jewishbellingham.com.
Learn about weeds
Laurel Baldwin, Whatcom County’s weed control coordinator, will be the guest speaker at Birchwood Garden Club’s first meeting of 2017, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. She will be presenting the updated list of noxious and invasive weeds and plants, those presently listed and those under consideration. She will be providing the justification for the noxious classification. The club is open to anyone in Whatcom or Skagit counties. Info: birchwoodgardenclub.org.
