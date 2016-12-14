Eagles on the Skagit, gift-giving ideas among holiday fun

Eagle events, winter gift ideas and a winter run are among the events to please all ages.
The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road in Rockport, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in December and January (closed Dec. 24 and 25) and on weekdays Dec. 26-30.
Guided hikes are offered along the wild and scenic Skagit River at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and informative presentations are at 1 p.m. Saturdays. At noon Dec. 17, award-winning outdoors writer and guidebook author Craig Romano will present “Hiking in the Skagit Valley” followed by a hike through the park.
Center admission and the events are free, but donations are appreciated. This is the 20th anniversary of the center, which is open seasonally when hundreds of eagles flock to the Skagit Valley.
Info: 360-853-7626, skagiteagle.org.
Whatcom Land Trust celebrates the holidays
For a festive winter day in downtown Bellingham, visit Whatcom Land Trust’s “WinterFest: Gifts Inspired by Nature” from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 412 N. Commercial St., for a cup of cocoa, soft music by Swing Set and shopping directly from local artisans. Featured artists include John D’Onofrio, Andrea Gabriel, Mark Turner, Ginger Oppenheimer and AnnMarie Cooper. Look for stocking stuffers, notecards and books galore signed by local scribes. “Gifts Inspired by Nature” also features local food favorites, from berries to chocolate. All-natural gift wrapping will be provided, and a portion of sales benefit Whatcom Land Trust’s work preserving and protecting the nature of Whatcom County. Info: 360-650- 9740, whatcomlandtrust.org.
Winter run
Greater Bellingham Running Club and the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a 5K cross-country trail run at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Bellingham BMX, 5022 Guide Meridian, just north of Kelly Road and south of Smith Road. Look for a long chain-link fence and white buildings painted with orange trim. There is limited parking, so carpool if you can. The cost of the race is $10 general, $5 for those 18 and younger and club members; cash only on site. Info: 360-778-7000, gbrc.net.
Make a “green” ornament
All ages of creative individuals can attend a “Make-It-And Take It: Living Christmas Ornaments” workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Garden Spot Nursery, 900 Alabama St. Participants can create delicate glass balls showcasing tillandsia, tiny lichens, mosses, twigs and other forest trimmings. Class fee is $15 per ball or $13 each for three or more. All supplies are included. Info: 360-676-5480, garden-spot.com.
Original holiday play by Max Higbee Center
The Max Higbee Center will present “All Around the City,” a holiday play written and performed by Max Higbee Center members and staff, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 1059 N. State St. The story follows Max the Snowman, who thinks Bellingham is so great that he and his friends from Max Higbee Center decide to enter in Santa’s annual competition to find a city filled with love, joy and kindness for his holiday snow globe. Together, Max and his friends show Santa just how wonderful the city of subdued excitement really is by visiting some of our beloved places, such as Boundary Bay Brewery, Whatcom Transportation Authority, Whatcom Family YMCA and the Community Food Co-op. Tickets will be sold at the door; $5 for MHC members and family, $10 for general admission. All proceeds will benefit Max Higbee Center’s community-based recreation programs for teens and adults with developmental disabilities. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served afterward. Info: Kait Whiteside at 360-733-1828, maxhigbee@gmail.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments