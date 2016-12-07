Night Market, eagle watch and Jingle Bell Run herald pre-winter fun

Go gift-buying at the last Commercial Street Night Market, learn about the fishing industry in Whatcom County, and take a guided tour of Old City Hall.
Jingle Bell Run
Be part of one of the largest holiday-themed 5K race series and join the movement to conquer arthritis on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get out, get moving, and raise funds and awareness of this disability, solo or with a team. Festivities start at 8 a.m.; the kids’ event is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5-kilometer run or walk and dog-trot at 9 a.m. Wear a holiday-themed costume, tie jingle bells to your shoelaces or show off your ugly Christmas sweater. Info: Lori McKnight at lmcknight@arthritis.org, 360-733-2866.
Commercial Street Night Market
Downtown Bellingham Partnership will close the 1300 block of Commercial Street (between Holly and Magnolia streets) from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, for an array of artisan vendors, unique eating, funky musicians and live entertainment in the last Commercial Street Night Market of the year. And there’s a 21-and-over beverage garden. Plus, parking downtown is free for December. Info: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
Eagle Watching & Tracking
Just east of Bellingham, the Deming Homestead Eagle Park is a haven for eagles wintering in the Pacific Northwest and on the hunt for fish in the roaring Nooksack River. Kids in second through fifth grades can explore the riverbanks, looking high for the eagles perched in cottonwoods and low for scat, tracks, hair and other animal signs with staff members from Wild Whatcom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. This is an open area (the better to see wildlife), so participants should be sure to dress in warm and waterproof layers. Participants will take the Wild Whatcom bus; meet at the Montessori at Samish Woods, 1027 Samish Way, to drop off and again to pick up. The specific location along the Nooksack will be based upon river levels and road access. Info: 360-389-3414, wildwhatcom.org.
“Whatcom Fish Tales”
Joshua Stilts, a Bellingham native and son of a commercial fisherman, presents a program on his recently published book “Whatcom Fish Tales” at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Whatcom Maritime Association at Squalicum Yacht Club, 2633 S. Harbor Loop Drive. The event is open to the public. Stilts’ history of the local commercial fishing industry is full of photographs and local lore about individuals and institutions that made our area great. He’ll have books available for $30, so you will be able to make a purchase for the holidays. A portion of the proceeds supports the Fisherman’s Memorial Fund. Prior to the program, the WMA will have its annual Christmas potluck. Everyone is invited to bring a hot dish, salad or dessert, and their own place settings. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program is at 7. Info: 360-676-0884.
Docent Tour: Old City Hall History Tour
Take a docent-led tour at Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and learn about the architecture of the venerable building, as well as the history of the early days of Bellingham. The tour will introduce visitors to the new Maritime Gallery, which depicts Bellingham’s waterfront history. The tour lasts an hour and begins on the first floor lobby of Old City Hall. It’s free with admission ($10 general; $8 ages 6-17, military and 62 and older); and is free for members (admission is also good for the Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St). Info: 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
