Join a holiday fun run in Blaine, enjoy tea in Deming, mend your torn clothing

Holiday Lights Dash
Bring the family out to downtown Blaine for a family-friendly fun dash, a 1.5-mile obstacle run that begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the H Street Plaza, at H Street and Peace Portal Drive. Registration on that day opens at 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 and Let’s Move Blaine, which combats childhood obesity locally by linking community resources with schools and families. Families are encouraged to dress in holiday attire for prizes. Strollers, wagons, or sleighs on wheels are welcome for the younger family members. After the race, participants will be treated to a bowl of chili at Pastime Bar & Eatery. The annual tree lighting will take place at H Street Plaza at 4:30 p.m. Info: 360-656-6416, blaineholidayharborlights.com/fun_run.htm, letsmoveblaine.org.
Just sew
Is your clothing torn? Has holes? Doesn’t fit? Don’t discard your injured clothing; rescue your clothes from the rag pile. Bring items in need of repair, and learn how to fix them with the guidance of a skilled volunteer from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Bellingham Public Library’s SkillShare Room, 210 Central Ave. Bring two or three projects, if you want, and staff members will select the best one to start with. If you have sewing tools, bring them, or use tools and materials provided. In addition to hand-sewing tools, there will be buttons, needles, thread, pins, patch fabric, a few zippers and fabric markers to use for your repairs. Info: Jenni at jjohnson@cob.org, 360-778-7217.
Make.Sale at Make.Shift
Want to buy some unique local crafts? The fifth annual Make.Sale is coming up from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Make.Shift Art Space, 306 Flora St. Among this year’s vendors: Tumbler Mountain Glass Project, Osteal Jewelry, Sea Holly Beauty Company, Feral Felt, Rinyrinri Polymer Clay Creations, Localmotive Jewelry Creations and Vil’s Herbarium. Black Drop Coffeehouse will provide coffee, hot tea and cider as well as hot winter cocktail options. There’s a preview night during the Downtown Art Walk from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: info@makeshift.com, 360-389-3569, makeshiftproject.com.
‘Homeward Bound’ with Peter Ames Carlin
Paul Simon, the boy from Queens who scored his first hit record in 1957, just months after Elvis Presley ignited the rock era, has sold more than 100 million records, won 15 Grammy awards and been installed into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame twice. In his new book, “Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon,” Peter Ames Carlin tracks Simon’s life (he’s now 75) from his early work with Art Garfunkel to his solo release of “Graceland” in 1986. Carlin talks about his book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., and performs with Arc Iris and Kasey Anderson at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Info on the free book event: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com. Info on the music event, cost $5: acoustictavern.com. More on Carlin: peteramescarlin.com.
Deming Friends Holiday Tea
Enjoy tea and cookies and local entertainment with a longtime Whatcom County holiday tradition and fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Deming Library, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Deming Library, 5044 Mount Baker Highway. Handmade crafts, candy and dog treats will be on sale during the event. Entertainment schedule: 1:05 p.m., Mount Baker Blendz, an cappella choir from Mount Baker High School; 1:35 p.m., Meinhardt Merry; 2 p.m., Kid’Sax Ensemble; 2:40 p.m., McLaughlin Irish Dancers; 3:20 p.m., Misty Flowers; 3:55 p.m., Zephyr Recorder Consort; 4:30 p.m., Mockingbird. Info: 360-592-2422, wcls.org/tag/deming-library.
