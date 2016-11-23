Create mail art at Mindport, meet authors at Holiday Book Fest, join the Sing-Along ‘Messiah’

The Sing-Along “Messiah” heralds the holiday season on Nov. 27 at Garden Street United Methodist Church, plus there’ll be books aplenty at the second Bellingham Holiday Book Festival Nov. 26 at Mount Baker Theatre.
Sing-Along ‘Messiah’
Join the 26th annual Sing-Along “Messiah” Chorus Sing-Along from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Garden Street United Methodist Church, 1326 N. Garden St. Conductor Carla Rutschman welcomes everyone to participate. Music is provided, or bring your own score. The singing will be accompanied by an orchestra. Admission is free, but items for the Bellingham Food Bank are appreciated. Info: 360-733-7440.
Bellingham Holiday Book Festival
The second annual Bellingham Holiday Book Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Mount Baker Theatre’s Encore Room, 104 N. Commercial St. The family-friendly event, sponsored by Bellingham Downtown Partnership, features more than 20 authors for readings, book talks and activities for kids in all genres: picture books and middle-grade stories, self-help, mainstream fiction, memoir, and holiday-themed titles, plus live music with pop artist Nick Baker on the keyboard and harpist Christine Magnussen. Street and structure parking will be free all day. Participants include Barbara Jean Hicks, MaryAnn Kohl, Janet Oakley, Nicola Pearson, Sheryl Hershey and James Wells. Hicks, author of the Disney “Frozen” tie-in picture books and newly-released “Once Upon a Parsnip,” and Deeann Callis Graham, author of “Head On, Stories of Alopecia,” have taken the lead roles for the 2016 event. Info: bellinghamholidaybookfestival.com, on Facebook, Susan Colleen Browne at susanbrowne77@gmail.com or Deeann Callis Graham at dkanani@gmail.com.
Wild Things in Cornwall Park
Kids (and grownups) love Cornwall Park, 3224 Meridian St., a wonderful, wild oasis for an urban park. Families can explore the bug log, touch trees, spy on squirrels, hunt for mushrooms and run a race with a leaf with staff from Wild Whatcom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. There will be puddles so come prepared! Suggested donation is- $5 per person, by cash, check, or donate online. Please bring a simple, healthy snack to share! Info: 360-389-3414, wildwhatcom.org, info@wildwhatcom.org.
Mail Art
Tallie Jones, education director at Mindport Exhibits, 210 W. Holly St., hosts the gallery’s free monthly Correspondence Club from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The fun, creative, hands-on activity is open to everyone 8 and older (although young folks need to bring a participating adult). Held in Mindport’s mezzanine classroom, participants are invited to use the gallery’s substantial collection of typewriters, paper scraps, envelope templates, and odds and ends in the pursuit of making it a good mail day. Instructional guidance will be provided for collage mail art, envelopes and post cards. Info: 360-647-5614, tallie@mindport.org, mindport.org.
Double-feature movie night in Birch Bay
Families can enjoy free screenings of two great holiday movies, “A Muppet Christmas Carol” (rated G) and “Nightmare Before Christmas,” (rate PG-13) starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini St., in Blaine. Info: 360-656-6416, bbparkandrec.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
