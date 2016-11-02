Cheerfest, CiderFest and breakfast at the Rome Grange

Watch cheerleaders and dance teams, participate in cider-making activities, and help with salmon habitat in Whatcom Creek.
NW Silverstars’ CheerFest
Cheerleading and dance teams from Whatcom County Schools will perform at Cheerfest from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Meridian High School gym, 194 W. Laurel Road. Tickets are $7, kids 4 and younger get in for free. Tickets are available for prepurchase at the SilverStar Office, 1997 Division St., through Nov. 2. Doors open to spectators at 1:30 p.m.. Info: 360-676-0995, nwstars.com.
Award-winning kids’ authors and illustrators
Carson Ellis and Jon Klassen talk about their books, old and new, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Bellingham High School’s Performing Arts Center, 2020 Cornwall Ave., hosted by Village Books. Ellis, author of “Home” and illustrator of such favorites as the “Wildwood” and “Mysterious Benedict Society” series, will be presenting her latest book, “Du Iz Tak?”; Klassen, author and illustrator of “I Want My Hat Back” and “This Is Not My Hat,” and illustrator of “Extra Yarn” and “Pax,” highlights his newest book, “We Found a Hat.” Tickets are $5 and are available at Village Books and through Brown Paper Tickets. Kids 10 and younger get in for free. Proceeds benefit Bellingham High School’s PTSA. Info: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Cider-time at BelleWood Acres
BelleWood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian (halfway between Bellingham and Lynden) hosts its annual CiderFest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, with family activities, music by Disco DJ Pumpkin Smash, hard-cider tasting and a brat bar. A highlight of the day is a home-cider-brewing competition from 1-2 p.m., ($10 entry fee). The winner takes the pot. A cider-brewing basics workshop with Robert Arzoo of North Corner Brewing is from 2-4 p.m. ($15). Info: 360-318-7720, bellewoodfarms.com.
Whatcom Creek Work Party
Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department are partnering again to improve salmon habitat along Whatcom Creek with a community work party from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St. Volunteers will be planting native trees and removing invasive vegetation; all are welcome to participate. (Dress for the weather!) Park in the lot at the end of C Street off Holly and look for the blue NSEA tent. Info: 360-715-0283, n-sea.org.
Sunday breakfast at the Rome Grange
The Rome Grange, 2821 Mount Baker Highway, hosts its monthly breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 6, to benefit the grange and its scholarship program. All-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee at $6 for adults, $2 ages 6-10 (free for kids 6 and younger). Breakfasts take place the first Sunday of each month through June. Info: 360-398-8820.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
