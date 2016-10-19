Musical history, cemetery tour, pumpkins, pancakes and sea critters

See Rock the Presidents, hear Sumas history, carve pumpkins and eat pancakes in a fire station and get a close-up look at sea creatures.
Presidential perspective
The energetic musical revue Rock the Presidents presents the history of the Oval Office in rock and roll with shows at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets are $6 and $7.50 as part of the Wade Bennett King Educational Series. Info: mountbakertheatre.com, 360-734-6080.
Headstones history
Historical Lantern Tour of the Sumas Cemetery for all ages from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn about some of the community’s early – and most infamous – residents by lantern light (lanterns and glow sticks supplied). Meet at the cemetery, on Sumas Road south of Reese Hill Road (Highway 547). Ends with hot cider and cookies at the Sumas Library, 451 Second St. Dress for the weather. Info: 360-988-2501, wcls.org.
Free pumpkin carving
Carve your Halloween jack-o-lanterns and play games in a fire station during a free Community Pumpkin Party from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at North Whatcom Fire & Rescue’s Station 12, 4142 Britton Loop Road. Carving equipment will be provided along with paint for the littlest kids. Limited number of free pumpkins available. Info: nwfrs.net.
Fire station pancakes
Eat breakfast in a fire station, tour the fire engines and practice fire safety in a simulated burning bedroom from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at South Whatcom Fire Authority Station 21, 4518 Cable St. in the Geneva area. Suggested donation is $5 a person, $15 per family. Info: South Whatcom Firefighters Association on Facebook; 360-676-8080.
See, touch marine life
Bellingham’s Marine Life Center, which features aquariums and a tide pool touch tank devoted to the creatures of the Salish Sea., is open through winter on reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p. m. daily in the Port of Bellingham complex at 1801 Roeder Ave. Admission is free; donations accepted. On Saturdays at noon, a staff member gives an in-depth presentation on a different sea creature. Info: marinelifecenter.org, 360-671-2431, info@marinelifecenter.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Robert Mittendorf: 360-715-2805, @bhamMitty, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments