Art studios, kids’ music, hike, Pickett House, superheroes

This weekend, visit artists’ studios, listen to children’s music, tour the historic Pickett House, dress like a superhero, or hike around Squires Lake..
Artist studio tour
The Whatcom Artist Studio Tour continues free for all ages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Participating artists offer their art for sale and will meet with visitors. Many artists will offer demonstrations. Tour includes custom cakes, clay, glass, handmade books, guitar making, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and woodworking. Info and map of studios: studiotour.net.
Squires Lake hike
For an enjoyable early-fall family hike, try Squires Lake south of Bellingham. It’s at 135 Old Highway 99 North. Take Interstate 5 south to Nulle Road exit 242 and go left under the freeway. Info: co.whatcom.wa.us/2155/Squires-Lake-Park. Printable map at whatcom.wa.us/DocumentCenter/View/6975.
Historic home
The historic Pickett House, where Capt. George Pickett (noted for his role as a Confederate general at Gettysburg) lived while commanding Fort Bellingham is open for public tours from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and on the second Sunday of each month at 910 Bancroft St. in Old Town. Admission is free, donations accepted. For more information or for private tours call 360-733-5873 or 360-733-7991.
Superheroes on the run
Everyday Superheroes 5K Run/Walk is a family-, stroller- and dog-friendly event organized St. Joseph Hospital emergency room nurses to benefit hospital caregivers and employees in financial need as a result of a personal tragedy. It’s Saturday, Oct. 8, with 8:30 a.m. check-in and 10 a.m. start at Squalicum Creek Park, 1001 Squalicum Way. Refreshments. Cash prizes to best costume and fastest runners (children included). Entry is $20 with T-shirt before race and $25 without day-of. Info: 360-778-8000, behindthecross.org.
Kids’ concerts
A Teddy Bears Picnic Concert with Gaye Davis and Terhi Miiki-Broersma is offered free at 10 a..m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Village Books, 430 Front St., Lynden; bring your favorite stuffed animal. From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Bob Bovee performs on traditional instruments free for ages 4-11 at the Lynden Public Library, 216 Fourth St., Lynden. Both are part of the Lynden Music Festival, through Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring various performances at locations around around town. Info: 360-305-3600,wcls.org; 360-526-2133, villagebooks.com; lyndenmusicfestival.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Robert Mittendorf: 360-715-2805, @bhamMitty, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
