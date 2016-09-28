Inaugural SeaFeast, farm tour, teen read-in, water and trains

Lots to see this week, with the inaugural Seafeast, Skagit farm tour, kid-lit writer Richard Peck, Water Weeks events and a train show.
Celebrating the sea
Bellingham’s inaugural SeaFeast is a free maritime celebration featuring food, music, literature and art at various times and locations around Bellingham on Friday, Sept. 30; and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Squalicum Harbor and Zuanich Point Park. Events include a salmon barbecue contest; sea chantey sing-along; fish-filleting demonstrations; boat rides and tours; oyster shucking and slurping contest; and a Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration. Info and schedule: bellinghamseafeast.com.
Skagit farm tour
Festival of Family Farms offers a look into Skagit County’s rich and varied agriculture industry with a free self-guided tour of 12 farms, some not usually open to the public, including Taylor Shellfish, Hedlin’s Family Farm and Golden Glen Creamery. Many farms offer free samples, demonstrations and lots of activities geared toward children. Info, list of farms and map: festivaloffamilyfarms.com.
Teen read-in
A YA Banned Books Read-In is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Bring a book to share or just watch this open mic event, which honors the American Library Association’s Banned Book Week, Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Info: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Water-themed activities
The seventh annual Whatcom Water Weeks continues with events including a free open house and tours of Lynden’s new drinking-water treatment plant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 524 Riverview Road, Lynden. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., there’s stories and a craft for kids ages 4-8 from 2-2:45 p.m. and at 2 p.m. there’s a free Disney animated film about a lizard that saves a Western town’s water supply. Info: whatcomwaterweeks.org.
Choo-choo show
Lynden Lions Club sponsors the 32nd annual International Model Train & Circus Builders Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Henry Jansen Ag Building at the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center, 1775 Front St., Lynden. Admission is $7 adults; $6 seniors; $5 ages 6-12; $22 family up to six people; under 6 free with an adult. Info: lyndentrainshow.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Robert Mittendorf: 360-715-2805, @bhamMitty, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments