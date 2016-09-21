Salmon ‘run,’ free state parks, origami, Bellingham history tour and science for kids

“Run” like a salmon, see state parks free, learn about downtown Bellingham, make origami and hear about science for kids.
Water Week starts
The annual Run with the Chums 5K run/walk has start times of 10 a.m. (1K Smolt Sprint) and 10:30 a.m. (5K) Saturday, Sept. 24, at BP Highlands, 4900 Brown Road, Birch Bay. Free T-shirts to the first 300 participants. The fun-spirited race kicks off Whatcom Water Week, which features events through Oct. 1, including a free tour of the Bellingham wastewater treatment plant from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 200 McKenzie Ave. Info and to register for the run: chumsofterrellcreek.org.
Free state parks
All state parks across Washington state are free on Saturday, Sept. 24, marking National Public Lands Day. No Discover Pass or day-use fee required. There’s a low tide of 0.4 feet at 5:44 a.m., followed by a 7.9-foot high tide at 1:48 p.m. Info: discoverpass.wa.gov.
Downtown history
The last free guided historical tour of the season, focusing on Holly Street in Bellingham, is 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 311 E. Holly St. (between Forest and State streets). Reservations are required for the tour, which is led by the Good Time Girls (all ages welcome, but the tour is best for ages 12 and older): cob.org.
Science for kids
Hear writer Lynn Brunelle discuss how to nurture interest in the sciences as the author of “Big Science for Little People: 52 Activities to Help You and Your Child Discover the Wonders of Science” speaks at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the downstairs Readings Gallery at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Info: 360-671-2626, or villagebooks.com.
Origami projects
The Foundry Makerspace hosts a free Creative Meet-up: Origami! for everyone to share their skills and learn from others from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Foundry, 1515 N. Forest St. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. Info: bellinghamfoundry.com, 360-296-9825.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Robert Mittendorf: 360-715-2805, @bhamMitty, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
