Turkey Trot, Arts Festival and Games Day will top week’s fun

Learn about raptors, hear some traditional Native American stories and participate in the annual Turkey Trot.
Turkey Trot Time
Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Squalicum Creek Park, 1001 Squalicum Way, for the Greater Bellingham Running Club’s annual 5K Fun Run and Walk Turkey Trot. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the park. Suggested minimum donation is $10 per runner; maximum $20 per family. Kids 12 and younger are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Bellingham Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to carpool and park in designated spaces. Print and complete the registration form ahead of time and bring it, along with cash or check made out to the Bellingham Food Bank, to the registration table at the park. Strollers are OK, but no dogs. Info (course map and registration form): gbrc.net, or race director Alexandra Gehring, Gehringoutwest@gmail.com.
Storytelling with Frank Goes Behind
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, join master storyteller Frank Goes Behind for songs, chants and traditional Native American stories in an event that is appropriate for all ages from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. The event is free. Info: 360-384-3647.
Allied Arts Holiday Festival of the Arts
Allied Arts of Whatcom County presents the 38th annual Holiday Festival of the Arts, a five-week festival featuring the work of more than 100 local artisans and craftspeople, opening Friday, Nov. 18, at 4145 Meridian St., next to the Burlington store (same location as 2015). The affordable products include jewelry, paintings, wearable art, specialty foods and art from found materials. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 24). There’ll be music and kids’ activities on Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 360-676-8548, alliedarts.org.
International Games Day
International Games Day @ Your Library is an initiative run by volunteers from around the world and supported by the American Library Association’s Games and Gaming Round Table, in collaboration with Nordic Game Day and the Australian Library and Information Association, to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational and social value of all types of games. Whatcom County residents can drop in, play games, connect with others and give their brains a workout from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. An assortment of board games and puzzles will be available in the SkillShare Space for participants to engage with on their own or with a friend. Children younger than 10 should be accompanied by an adult. Info: Jenni at jjohnson@cob.org or 360-778-7217.
Raptors of Western Washington
Often seen, often admired, often maligned, raptors are important predators at the top of the food chain in Western Washington’s ecosystems. Jim Watson, wildlife research scientist and lead state Fish and Wildlife researcher for raptor studies, provides an overview of the ecology of species most often encountered in Western Washington at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., co-sponsored by the North Cascades Audubon Society. Suggested donation is $5; it’s free for Whatcom Museum and NCAS members. Info: 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
