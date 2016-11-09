Free day at state and national parks, model railroad open house, learn to play the uke

See salmon swim upstream in Chuckanut Creek, make a traditional bag with Lummi Nation artist Earline Hanson.
Fee-free day at Washington State Parks on Veterans Day
Continuing the centenary celebration for The National Park Service, the next free day for visitors is Friday, Nov. 11. The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the 124 national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all of the time. Parks in Washington state are Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park. Info: nps.gov.
See salmon swim upstream
See salmon swimming upstream to spawn during a guided event with staff from the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Chuckanut Creek at Arroyo Park, 1700 Old Samish Road. Info: N-sea.org, 360-715-0283.
Model railroad open house
The Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club hosts its monthly open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Alger Community Church, 1475 Silver Run Lane, just south of Bellingham. HO and N scale model railroad layouts are on display every second Saturday through May, as well as from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Info: whatcomskagitmrc.org, 360-724-5211.
Learn to play the ukulele
Here’s an idea for inside fun; why not learn to play the ukulele? Come down to SkillShare at the Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., for a free tutoring session from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Offered by members of the Bellingham Ukulele Orchestra, this program is for students at any skill level. If you have a ukulele, bring it with you; ukuleles will be provided for those without. No registration is required. Info: Jenni Johnson at jjohnson@cob.org, 360-778-7217.
Medicine Bags with Lummi Artist Earline Hanson
Earline Hanson, Lummi Nation member and artist, will demonstrate and teach how to make traditional Lummi Nation medicine bags from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. Space is limited to first 12 attendees; register early. Info: 360-384-3647, WCLS.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments