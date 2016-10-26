Día de los Muertos, Halloween carnivals and storytimes

Get a jump on Halloween with a Día de los Muertos celebration, a Run Wild scavenger hunt and Boo! at Bloedel.
Mexican folkloric celebration
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with special activities and reduced-price admission to the Whatcom Museum from 10 a..m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the museum's Lightcatcher galleries, 250 Flora St. Festivities will feature art projects, face painting, entertainment and the Mexican folkloric dance troupe, Chicas Reinas, from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is $3. Info: whatcommuseum.org, 360-778-8930.
Run Wild in the park
Run Wild Bellingham
Run Wild Bellingham is an adventure that's part race, part scavenger hunt, part route finding, part Halloween celebration in Whatcom Falls Park. Start times at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Online registration is $10-$50, depending on the category, and $15-$55 0n the day of the event. Info: runwildbellingham.com.
‘Karnival’ in Birch Bay
Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District, Blaine Library, Lions Camp Horizon and Let’s Move Blaine host a “Kids’ Karnival” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini St., in Birch Bay. There’ll be games, snacks, arts and crafts and a costume parade, plus face-painting and balloon creations with clowns Zig Zag and Ragz. Info: 360-657-6416, bbbparkandrec.com.
Boo! at Bloedel
Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual “Boo! at Bloedel” carnival for kids preschool through second grade from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bloedel Donovan Park’s Community Building, 2114 Electric Ave., with more than a dozen games (like Skeleton Scramble, Freaky Fishpond and Pumpkin Bowling, with prizes!). Kids and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, and bring a container to collect your game prizes. Admission is $3 per child. Info: 360-778-7000, cob.org/leisureguide.
Scary Stories
Get ready for some ghost stories when members of the Bellingham Storytellers Guild and the Whatcom County Historical Society tell tales of thrills and chills on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the restored T.G. Richards building, 1308 E. St., just off Holly Street in Old Town. Family-friendly stories will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ($3 per person); and adult scary stories will be from 7 to 9 p.m. ($5 per person). Tickets available at Village Books. Info: 360-393-6782, whatcomhistory.net.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2373, mbikman@bhamherald.com, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
Comments