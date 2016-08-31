Indiana owner of Wright house sues over historic designation

The owner of a northeastern Indiana home designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is suing Fort Wayne officials over the home's historic designation.
Richard Herber sued Fort Wayne's city council and its historic preservation commission last week in federal court. He's asking a judge to remove his home's historic designation and award him damages for injuries he says its historic status has caused him.
His suit also says he's disabled and needs to modify the house to accommodate his disabilities.
The Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2bB3mJP ) Herber's 1,400-square-foot home was built in 1951 and is Fort Wayne's only house designed by Wright.
Herber bought the home in 2004 and also argues that its historic status makes it more expensive to maintain and will make it harder to sell.
