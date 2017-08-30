Actor Matt Damon arrives for the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. The festival opens with "Downsizing," Alexander Payne's genre-defying movie starring Matt Damon.
Actor Matt Damon arrives for the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. The festival opens with "Downsizing," Alexander Payne's genre-defying movie starring Matt Damon. ANSA via AP Ettore Ferrari
Celebrities

Matt Damon goes mini in Venice opener "Downsizing"

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 2:52 AM

VENICE, Italy

The Venice Film Festival is kicking off with "Downsizing," starring Matt Damon in a drama with a science-fiction premise and a humanist heart.

Damon plays an unhappy everyman who tries to solve his problems — and help save the planet — by undergoing an experimental procedure that shrinks him to 5 inches (12 cm) tall.

Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau also feature in the movie from "Sideways" director Alexander Payne.

The movie fuses Payne's wry eye for human foibles with a story that explores the power and limits of science and the threat of environmental catastrophe.

"Downsizing" has its red-carpet premiere Wednesday to open the 7th Venice Film Festival.

Several recent Venice openers, including "Gravity" and "La La Land," have gone on to win multiple Oscars.

