Dembele arrives with potential to step into Neymar's shoes

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017 file photo Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele of France, left, celebrates beside teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said at the annual balance press conference Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 that he is optimistic about the record transfer of the 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona very soon. Martin Meissner, file AP Photo