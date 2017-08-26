Statue of Martin Luther King Jr. took years and struggle

In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, a model of a statue artist Martin Dawe, rear, sculpted paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., stands at right as the finished statue is covered at rear left, at Dawe's studio in Atlanta. More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to King will be installed and unveiled on the state Capitol grounds Monday, Aug. 28. David Goldman AP Photo