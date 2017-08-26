Design workshop aims at making plans for North Carolina town

Teams of planners, engineers and architects are gathering for a community design workshop aimed at developing plans for the first North Carolina town established by blacks.
Those teams are in Tarboro to focus in the town of Princeville. The design teams will create three development scenarios for a new 52-acre tract of land. That land would include housing, businesses and other uses developed in ways that ensure that the new space is connected to historic portions of the Edgecombe County town.
The workshop began on Friday and continues through Tuesday.
Each evening, the three teams will present their ideas at an open house at the Edgecombe County Administration Building in Tarboro to gather feedback from local residents and community leaders, then adjust the designs based on their input.
