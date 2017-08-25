UK police slammed for missing rock star's sex abuse at first

FILE - This is a Saturday, Aug 20, 2011 file photo of British musician Ian Watkins, lead singer of Lostprophets, as he performs on stage at V Music Festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, England. Britain's police watchdog said Friday Aug. 25, 2017, that detectives missed chances to stopped pedophile rock star Ian Watkins in the years before he was charged with child sex abuse. Watkins, lead singer of the Welsh band Lostprophets, was sentenced in 2013 to 29 years in prison for crimes against children as young as 1. Joel Ryan, File AP Photo