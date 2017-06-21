FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital.
FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo

Celebrities

June 21, 2017 3:14 AM

Britain's Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection

The Associated Press
LONDON

Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be able to attend the queen's speech, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits, the palace said.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is 96 and recently said he was stepping down from public events.

He has suffered heart ailments in the past. The palace said the infection is related to a pre-existing condition.

The queen is due to outline the government's legislative agenda in her speech Wednesday. Prince Charles will attend in Philip's place.

The palace said Philip is being treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London after being admitted Tuesday night.

Queen Elizabeth II plans to attend the horse races at Royal Ascot on Wednesday afternoon, the palace said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home 0:35

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home
After 55 years goodbye Fisher Elementary building 1:07

After 55 years goodbye Fisher Elementary building
Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn 0:45

Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn

View More Video