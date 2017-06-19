Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. A coroner's report released Monday, June 19, 2017, shows that Fisher had cocaine, ecstasy and heroin in her system when she became ill on a London to Los Angeles flight in December. The reports states it is difficult to pinpoint when the drugs were taken and their impact on Fisher's Dec. 27, 2016 death, which was caused by sleep apnea and other undetermined factors, Fisher's autopsy report states. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo