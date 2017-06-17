Celebrities

June 17, 2017 11:54 AM

New show features Red Sox slugger Ortiz's World Series rings

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Red Sox bling is taking the mound this weekend at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.

The prestigious museum is displaying former Sox slugger David Ortiz's World Series championship rings in a Father's Day exhibition dubbed "David Ortiz: King of the Diamond."

Visitors will get a chance to glimpse Ortiz's world championship rings from 2004, 2007 and 2013. Next week, his 2013 World Series MVP ring will be added to the temporary collection.

Donations are being sought to benefit the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides lifesaving heart surgeries for youngsters in his native Dominican Republic.

The MFA says it hopes the display "inspires fans of all generations."

Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2003 season and retired last fall.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down 0:27

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down
Why were those Ferndale middle school kids putting up signs? 1:13

Why were those Ferndale middle school kids putting up signs?
Dueling demonstrations at Evergreen State College 2:28

Dueling demonstrations at Evergreen State College

View More Video

Entertainment Videos