'Rocky' statue reopens outside Philadelphia Museum of Art

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2006 file photo, the bronze statue of Sylvester Stallone portraying the boxer from the film "Rocky III" is seen shortly after workers installed it near the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. The statue was off-limits to tourists at the end of April while crews tore down a temporary stage erected for the NFL Draft. Then it was taken off limits for two weeks while the city's Department of Parks and Recreation worked to improve the surrounding area. Access to the statue reopened Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Matt Rourke AP Photo