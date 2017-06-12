The Latest: Thousands honor Pulse victims at ceremony

FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, Jennifer, right, and Mary Ware light candles during a vigil downtown for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Starting in the wee hours Monday, June 12, 2017, and continuing almost 24 hours later, survivors, victims’ families, city officials and central Florida residents will remember the victims with multiple services. David Goldman, File AP Photo