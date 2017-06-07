George Clooney's father is full of love, 'clichés' for twins

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, actor George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo