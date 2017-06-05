More public art will grace sites in Grand Island

A wave of new public art pieces for Grand Island, Neb., has begun with a statue of Albert Einstein at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. Grand Island businessman and developer Ray O'Connor, who donated the piece, has also donated similar statues of Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi. When ready, Twain will reside at the Grand Island Public Library and Assisi will be on the grounds of St. Mary's Cathedral. A group of attorneys is working to place a similar statue of George Washington at the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island, and original pieces by artist Jun Kaneko are to be placed at Railside Plaza in downtown Grand Island on June 8. The Grand Island Independent via AP Barrett Stinson