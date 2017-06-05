More public art will grace sites in Grand Island

Albert Einstein, Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi will be gracing the city of Grand Island sometime this summer.
A statue of Einstein will be placed at the airport. Twain's statue will be holding a book on a bench outside the city library and the statue of St. Francis will sit on a bench outside St. Mary's Cathedral.
The statues are part of a public art project undertaken by members of Grow Grand Island, a resident-driven effort to develop the Hall County city. The Grand Island Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2rCtQhs ) that the need for arts and humanities enhancement was identified by a Grow Grand Island committee.
Committee member Tammy Morris says "art will attract residents as well as visitors to appreciate the Grand Island community."
