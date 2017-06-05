A wave of new public art pieces for Grand Island, Neb., has begun with a statue of Albert Einstein at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. Grand Island businessman and developer Ray O'Connor, who donated the piece, has also donated similar statues of Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi. When ready, Twain will reside at the Grand Island Public Library and Assisi will be on the grounds of St. Mary's Cathedral. A group of attorneys is working to place a similar statue of George Washington at the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island, and original pieces by artist Jun Kaneko are to be placed at Railside Plaza in downtown Grand Island on June 8.
June 05, 2017 7:34 AM

More public art will grace sites in Grand Island

The Associated Press
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.

Albert Einstein, Mark Twain and St. Francis of Assisi will be gracing the city of Grand Island sometime this summer.

A statue of Einstein will be placed at the airport. Twain's statue will be holding a book on a bench outside the city library and the statue of St. Francis will sit on a bench outside St. Mary's Cathedral.

The statues are part of a public art project undertaken by members of Grow Grand Island, a resident-driven effort to develop the Hall County city. The Grand Island Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2rCtQhs ) that the need for arts and humanities enhancement was identified by a Grow Grand Island committee.

Committee member Tammy Morris says "art will attract residents as well as visitors to appreciate the Grand Island community."

