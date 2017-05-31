Developer pleads no contest to skirting rules for mansion

A 30,000-square-foot structure is seen unfinished in Los Angeles Wednesday, May. 31, 2017. Mohamed Hadid, a developer of luxury homes has pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to misdemeanor charges stemming from construction of this Bel Air mansion that the city says has extensive features that were never approved. City officials ordered work on the gigantic home stopped three years ago amid claims by neighbors below that the hillside above their homes had been destabilized. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo