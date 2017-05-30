Sept. 11 dedication planned for rescue and recovery workers

FILE- In this Oct 17, 2012 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg arrive for the dedication ceremony of the new Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park in New York. On Tuesday, May 30, 2017, Cuomo and Bloomberg announced Tuesday, May 30, 2017, plans for a permanent dedication at the Sept. 11 Memorial that would recognize rescue and recovery workers at ground zero. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo