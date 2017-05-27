Lobsterman shares his tale of 12 hours floating on his boots

In this May 19, 2017 photo, John Aldridge poses in Montauk, N.Y. with the boots that helped keep him afloat for 12 hours after falling off his lobster boat in the summer of 2013. Nearly four years later, he's still working in the profession that put him in so much danger. And he's retelling the remarkable tale in a book released the week of May 29, 2017. Frank Eltman AP Photo