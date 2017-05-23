Defense raises race bias in Cosby jury selection process

With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the defense is crying foul.
Prosecutors say race was not a factor in their decision to strike two black women from the panel this week. They say one was a former Pittsburgh police detective who sued the city after she was arrested in a public scandal.
Judge Steven O'Neill rejected the race bias argument, but said he would revisit the issue if the defense offered statistical evidence of any discrimination.
The lawyers return to court on Wednesday in Pittsburgh to pick a 12th juror and six alternates.
Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
