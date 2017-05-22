Baseball coming June 1 to virtual-reality headsets

This photo provided by MLB Advanced Media demonstrates 3-D pitch visualization in the company's new At Bat VR app. Baseball games will soon arrive on virtual-reality headsets. Video in the new At Bat VR app won’t be in VR. Rather, the app places you behind home plate and shows you graphical depictions of each pitch, including a colored streak

red for strikes and green for balls) tracing the ball’s trajectory. Traditional TV coverage of the games will appear on a virtual screen in front of you, alongside play-by-play information and individual player stats.