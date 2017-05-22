Celebrities

May 22, 2017 5:45 AM

Circus performer recovering after fall from 'Wheel of Death'

The Associated Press
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.

A circus performer is recovering after he fell from a spinning cage called the "Wheel of Death" during a suburban New York performance.

On onlooker's video, posted by WABC (http://7ny.tv/2qOmo2B ), shows the accident Saturday in Mount Vernon. The wheel was rising quickly from floor level when the man was suddenly flung through the air.

The UniverSoul Circus said in a statement that the performer was taken to a hospital for observation and treatment. It said he was in stable condition, awake and alert.

Other performers distracted young audience members and the show resumed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade

Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade 1:50

Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade
Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden 1:28

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden
What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga 1:37

What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga

View More Video

Entertainment Videos