Voice of UConn spends offseason calling balls and strikes

In this Feb. 11, 2017, photo, Bob Joyce, the radio play-by-play voice of the UConn women's basketball team, calls a game between UConn and SMU in Storrs, Conn. Joyce has called six national championship games as the radio voice of the UConn women's basketball team, but in the offseason he calls balls and strikes, pursuing his other passion as a high school baseball umpire. The Hartford Courant via AP Brad Horrigan