In this photo provided by Tracy Hino, a car lies damaged after a woman apparently drove her car off the third floor of a residential parking structure and landed in a common area of Kukui Tower near the city's Chinatown neighborhood, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Honolulu. Police tells the Star-Advertiser that the woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.
In this photo provided by Tracy Hino, a car lies damaged after a woman apparently drove her car off the third floor of a residential parking structure and landed in a common area of Kukui Tower near the city's Chinatown neighborhood, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Honolulu. Police tells the Star-Advertiser that the woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition. Tracy Hino via AP)
In this photo provided by Tracy Hino, a car lies damaged after a woman apparently drove her car off the third floor of a residential parking structure and landed in a common area of Kukui Tower near the city's Chinatown neighborhood, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Honolulu. Police tells the Star-Advertiser that the woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition. Tracy Hino via AP)

Celebrities

May 19, 2017 7:43 PM

Woman injured after apparently driving off parking building

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A woman is in critical condition after she apparently drove her car off the third floor of a residential parking structure.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other media outlets report that about 1:23 p.m. Friday, the woman drove through a barrier in the building and landed in a common area of Kukui Tower near the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

Police tells the Star-Advertiser that the woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition. KHON TV reports that the woman is 72 years old.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant

See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant 1:41

See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant
A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt 4:10

A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt
See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:10

See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham

View More Video

Entertainment Videos