This May 15, 2017 photo provided by Washington College shows Catalina Righter, in Chestertown, Md. The editor of the school newspaper at Maryland college has been named the winner of the nation's largest literary prize for undergraduates. Righter of Manchester, Md., was the winner of this year's Sophie Kerr Prize. Washington College via AP)

May 19, 2017 10:15 PM

Poet wins $65K Sophie Kerr literary prize

The Associated Press
CHESTERTOWN, Md.

The editor of the school newspaper at a Maryland college has been named the winner of the nation's largest literary prize for undergraduates.

Catalina Righter of Manchester, Maryland, was the winner of this year's Sophie Kerr Prize at Washington College. Righter was chosen from five finalists to be awarded the more than $65,000 prize at a ceremony Friday, which marks the 50th anniversary of the prize.

Righter is a graduating senior at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. She is an English major whose literary work includes journalistic essays and poetry.

The award recognizes a graduating senior at the school who shows the greatest promise for a future in literary endeavor.

Sophie Kerr was a Maryland native who left much of her estate to Washington College when she died in 1965.

